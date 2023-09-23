Extremism at peak in India: Mushaal

NANKANA SAHIB: Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Mushaal Malik has said extremism is at its peak in India and the genocide of minorities including Sikhs is on. Talking to journalists at the Gurdawara Janamasthan here on Friday, she said trained RSS extremists were targeting the minorities in India. Khalistan Movement leader Sardar Hardeep Singh was killed mercilessly in Canada that exposed the face of Indian terrorism.

Nobody knows better than Kashmiris about the atrocities of India. Yasin Malik has been kept in the death cell. The world should take notice and put restrictions on India.