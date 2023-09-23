‘Pakistan, Nepal jointly promoting global peace’

ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s Ambassador to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari has said that Pakistan and Nepal have been working together in various bilateral, regional and multilateral forums to promote global peace and development.

Both countries are working together in the agenda of sustainable development, climate change and environment protection. Addressing National Day celebration of his country, he said that Pakistan and Nepal have been extending their support to each other. Even during the difficult time of the COVID pandemic, Nepal and Pakistan continued their cooperation. The cooperation continued during the times of disasters, whether it is the earthquake in Nepal or the floods in Pakistan. The ambassador said Pakistan has been a destination for Nepali students for higher studies. Under PTAP, many Nepali students are studying in Pakistan in particular in the field of medical science and engineering. He recalled that Nepal was a hub of mountain and adventure tourism. A large number of Pakistanis visit Nepal for mountaineering, trekking and other adventure activities.