Accused in Ranipur maid torture case ‘arrested’ : Police do not confirm arrest

SUKKUR: An accused nominated in the murder case of Ranipur maid Fatima Furriro was arrested on Friday. According to sources, accused Pir Fayyaz Shah was arrested when he was leaving for Ranipur mansion after holding a press conference. However, Khairpur SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, talking to ‘The News’,
did not confirm the arrest of accused Pir Fayyaz Shah. He said that he would bring all details before the media whenever the police arrested Pir Fayyaz Shah.
It should be noted
that accused Pir Fayyaz Shah had obtained protective bail from the Hyderabad High Court bench a day ago till September 26.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court on Friday again sought a report from the Prime Minister Office, Interior Ministry...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has again called for holding accountable all the ‘malicious characters’...
MURREE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has warned of public outrage in the wake of rising cost of medicines....
NANKANA SAHIB: Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Mushaal Malik has said extremism is at its peak in India and the...
ISLAMABAD: A Deportation Implementation Plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Interior against the foreigners...
Islamabad: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited , has launched a decisive campaign against gas theft in the Islamabad...