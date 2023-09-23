Accused in Ranipur maid torture case ‘arrested’ : Police do not confirm arrest

SUKKUR: An accused nominated in the murder case of Ranipur maid Fatima Furriro was arrested on Friday. According to sources, accused Pir Fayyaz Shah was arrested when he was leaving for Ranipur mansion after holding a press conference. However, Khairpur SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, talking to ‘The News’,

did not confirm the arrest of accused Pir Fayyaz Shah. He said that he would bring all details before the media whenever the police arrested Pir Fayyaz Shah.

It should be noted

that accused Pir Fayyaz Shah had obtained protective bail from the Hyderabad High Court bench a day ago till September 26.