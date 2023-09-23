Genuine medicines basic right of people: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board (PQCB) should strive for ensuring production and availability of international quality medicine to the people of Punjab at affordable prices.

Addressing a meeting of the PQCB, here, Friday, the minister said that provision of pure and genuine medicines was the fundamental right of every individual and the caretaker government was making the all-out effort for ensuring this right of the people.

He said that the pharmaceutical companies functioning in Punjab should adhere to international parameters for manufacturing medicines. ‘Quality standard and safety protocol must be strictly followed in the manufacturing process of drugs,’ the minister emphasised. He said that those involved in undue profiteering by selling drugs at high prices commit sinful act. Dr Jamal Nasir directed that the specifications prescribed for the chemist shops should be strictly enforced and the SOPs set for the medical stores should be implemented. He warned that those operating medical stores without getting necessary approvals should shut down these concerns immediately or be prepared to face the consequences.

The minister said that a comprehensive system should be devised for solving the problems faced by the pharmaceutical companies and redressing their legitimate complaints.

He said that all the cases related to the preparation of medicines were being heard on merit. He directed that the new cases should be heard as soon as possible. Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Qalandar Khan, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drugs Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, other officers concerned and pharmaceutical experts participated in the meeting.

PHC seals imposter’s clinic: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed the clinic of an impostor specialist working as an endocrinologist with fake foreign qualifications despite being registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as a medical graduate only.

According to PHC spokesperson, Dr Shahrezad Faruk Czar, popularly known as Dr Zaar, was providing specialised healthcare services in diabetes, sexual disorders, and weight loss.

He was found to be misleading patients by falsely claiming to have different kinds of post-graduate degrees. Contrary to this, he was registered with the PMDC as a medical graduate (MBBS) of the Karachi University. The PHC team sealed his clinic, located in a private hospital in Gulberg. The hospital administration and Dr Zaar have been directed to appear before a hearing committee of the Commission.

This is the second time that Dr Zaar has been found indulging in illegal practice. In mid-2022, he was practising as an endocrinologist (consultant) and providing other similar services at another private healthcare establishment.

He was directed to stop providing treatment services throughout the province of Punjab.

He was terminated from the HCE, and its administration showed ignorance regarding the genuineness of his degrees. A fine of Rs100,000 was imposed on the HCE for not verifying the degrees of its consultant, while Dr Zaar’s case was forwarded to the then Pakistan Medical Commission (now PMDC) for further action.