Saturday September 23, 2023
National

Shalimar Express running as usual

By Our Correspondent
September 23, 2023

LAHORE: The Shalimar Express train is running as usual between Lahore and Karachi. Passengers can book tickets according to the schedule, according to railway authorities on Friday. The decision to restore the Awami Express instead of the Shalimar Express was under consideration. A formal termination order would be issued after the decision of higher authorities regarding the closure of the train, the Pakistan Railways spokesperson said.