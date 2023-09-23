CJP attends QAU Syndicate meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Syndicate has decided to restore the students union and formed a committee to fix the rules. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Friday participated as a member in the Quaid-i-Azam University Syndicate meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz.

Sources said the committee, chaired by Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal, will decide the rules for the students union.

Sources said the chief justice expressed his displeasure over the presence of armed police, Rangers and security in the university and asked them to keep the university free from weapons and drugs.

Qazi Faez Isa said the union should be non-partisan, free from sectarian and linguistic division like the union that existed under the earlier law of Quaid-i-Azam University, but it was abolished in the first martial law order of General Ziaul Haq.

He said no one should be allowed to interfere in the university affairs and agencies should also be kept away. Attention should be given to higher education.

Sources said the chief justice of Pakistan also directed promotion of cycling in the Quaid-i-Azam University campus.

Last time acting Chief Justice Bhagwan Das had visited the Quaid-i-Azam University and participated in the meeting. Former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial also participated in an online meeting.