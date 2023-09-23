PPP suspends Khosa’s CEC membership

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari suspended Sardar Latif Khosa’s membership of the Central Executive Committee on Friday.
Bokhari had given a show cause to Sardar Latif Khosa a week ago for defending the head of a political party as a lawyer without PPP approval.
Meanwhile, the PPP secretary-general has issued instructions to all provincial party presidents to submit recommendations on candidates for national and provincial assemblies to the office of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari within 15 days.
By Our CorrespondentLAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday advised Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: The government does not find any law or policy to fulfil the Supreme Court’s recent request for...
ISLAMABAD: Ruling out the possibility of delimitation exercise to be over by November 30, a senior official at the...
TEHRAN: As least three people have died and more than 1,300 others have required medical attention as dust storms...
NEW YORK: Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday said that neither the United Nations nor...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes with troops in the occupied West...