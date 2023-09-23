PPP suspends Khosa’s CEC membership

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari suspended Sardar Latif Khosa’s membership of the Central Executive Committee on Friday.

Bokhari had given a show cause to Sardar Latif Khosa a week ago for defending the head of a political party as a lawyer without PPP approval.

Meanwhile, the PPP secretary-general has issued instructions to all provincial party presidents to submit recommendations on candidates for national and provincial assemblies to the office of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari within 15 days.