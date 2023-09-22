Ex-PTI MNA arrested

TIMERGARA: The police in Lower Dir on Thursday arrested former Member National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Bashir Khan after cancellation of his bail before arrest (BBA) in the May 9 and 10 riots case.
Police said the former MNA was arrested after his BBA was cancelled by the ATC judge-3 along with three other PTI workers, including Suleman from Khema Jabagai, Mujeebullah and Mahmood Zeb, both residents of Khall.
Two cases were registered against former MNA Muhammad Bashir Khan in the Chakdara and Balambat police stations for allegedly provoking PTI workers for violence on May 9 and 10 after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.
Muhmmad Bashir Khan would be presented before court on September 25, police officials said. The angry PTI workers had attacked various government installations after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9 and 10.
