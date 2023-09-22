Landikotal Hospital staff continues boycott for 4th day

LANDIKOTAL: For the fourth consecutive day, doctors and healthcare staff at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal continued their boycott of duties on Wednesday, demanding the immediate transfer of the medical superintendent.

Several political leaders and members of civil society also visited the sit-in camp established within the hospital premises. Tehsil chairman Haji Shah Khalid Shinwari, Pakistan People’s Party leader Shah Rehman, and others expressed their support to the strike.

They highlighted that the ongoing tug-of-war between the hospital staff and Dr Sherani had persisted for months, resulting in disruptions to healthcare services and causing suffering to patients visiting the hospital.

Dr Owais Shinwari and Dr Inayat, speaking to journalists, stated that the DHQ Hospital, Landikotal had become a hotbed of strikes and boycotts due to conflicts between the hospital administration and the rest of the staff. They called for the immediate transfer of Dr Sherani and the initiation of an inquiry against him.

Responding to the allegations, MS Dr Jamshid Sherani stated that he had been attending a training workshop for the past few days. He argued that those who violated service rules and disrupted hospital operations should face inquiries.

Dr Sherani also pointed out that many health staffers were engaged in multiple jobs, and some doctors ran private clinics within the hospital, which was not permitted. He further claimed that a group with vested interests opposed online and biometric attendance and said he would enforce service rules.