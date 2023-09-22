New batch inducted into GIK Institute: CM says education must develop students’ character as well

SWABI: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said on Thursday education was not confined to textbooks and lectures but also meant for developing students’ character and civic responsibilities.

He was speaking at the induction ceremony of a new batch of students at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The chief minister appreciated the proposals by Salim Saifullah Khan, the president of the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), the parent body of the GIK Institute, to improve technical skills and educational standards in line with the changing technological and scientific world.

He asked the GIK Institute to prepare a concept paper on these issues for further discussion and policy formulation by the provincial government.

Azam Khan paid tribute to Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the late president, Mir Afzal Khan, the former chief minister of KP, Agha Hasan Abidi of Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), Dr. A. Q. Khan, the renowned scientist and former Project Director of the GIK Institute, H. U. Beg, the former federal secretary, and other distinguished personalities for their contributions to the GIK Institute.

He advised the new students to make the best use of the learning opportunities at GIK Institute, which, he said, provides a conducive environment for networking, creativity, and excellence. “You are the future of Pakistan. You have immense potential to overcome challenges and achieve incredible feats,” he said.

Salim Saifullah Khan said that providing quality education is a collective endeavor and thanked the faculty and officials for their dedication. He acknowledged the challenges faced by Pakistani society in meeting the economic and technological demands of the future.

Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the KP information minister, said the lack of job opportunities for the educated youth is a serious problem that was leading to brain drain. He stressed the need to find a solution to this issue.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector, gave an overview of the engineering disciplines, curricular and co-curricular activities, research and innovation, linkages with industry and foreign universities, and future plans of GIK Institute.

The ceremony was attended by fresh students, pro-rectors, deans, heads of departments, faculty members, directors, and other staff of the GIK Institute. Salim Saifullah Khan and Shakil Durrani, Executive Director SOPREST, directed to establish a daycare center within 45 days and prioritize resolving issues faced by the female employees.

They met female faculty members and officers, deans, and heads of departments to discuss their suggestions for improvement. Both agreed to extend the maternity leave to three months from two months and improve healthcare facilities for women employees.