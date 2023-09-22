Ex-AJK PM calls for implementation of Security Council resolutions on Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Former AJK premier and Muslim Conference President Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan on Thursday appealed to the presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and delegates of the countries participating in the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York to help implement the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

By virtue of those approved resolutions, the solution of Kashmir dispute has become an international institutional liability of the United Nations General Assembly, he reminded.

Chairing a meeting of the core committee of his party on Thursday, the former AJK PM reminded the world leaders that the non-settlement of Kashmir dispute has landed 150 million Kashmiris in unending travails let loose by Indian forces illegally occupying larger part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

“After August 5, 2019, India has handed over the illegally occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir to over one million armed forces who are grabbing Kashmiris’ properties, homes and plains,” he added.

He said the leaders of all major Kashmiri political and religious parties were languishing in Indian jails, the Kashmiri youth were being tortured in secret torture cells and hundreds of women were abducted under the pretext of houses searches.

Sardar Attique said the Indian forces were master terrorists gagging the civilised voices demanding the implementation of human rights and UN resolutions on Kashmir. “Even teenagers are suffering in torture cells set up by the Indian occupation forces across Kashmir,” he added.

He urged the government of Pakistan to distribute in the ongoing UNGA session the texts of all approved resolutions of the UN Security Council on Kashmir dispute.

He also appealed to the president of the UN General Assembly to form an international commission for the implementation of the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

“Kashmir dispute’s solution will usher in a new dawn of South Asian peace, prosperity and harmony. Kashmiris are ready to extend all-out cooperation, if the proposed commission is set up,” he assured.