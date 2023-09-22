Hoti for ruthless accountability ahead of polls

MINGORA: Former provincial minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti on Thursday demanded ruthless accountability before the general elections.

“The mess must be cleared. The corrupt should not only be arrested ahead of the elections,” he told reporters at Swat Press Club.He said the looted money should be taken back from whoever had committed corruption. “The institutions and the political people must face ruthless accountability to make the country corruption-free,” he added.

He said the life of the common man had turned miserable owing to the rampant corruption and prompt corrective measures required to put things on the right track.

“The 10 percent elite have looted the country while 90 percent of the common people have been suffering,” he said, adding, the recent inflation had broken the backbone of the people.

Khwaja Hoti said that the people hope that General Hafiz Asim Munir would clear the mess to pave the way for the development of the country.He asked the quarters concerned to ensure proper accountability before elections. “The political leaders, traders and establishment must go through an accountability process,” he said, and added that the state could not survive without thorough accountability.

He alleged that former chief ministers Mahmood Khan and Pervez Khattak had looted the province and had changed their political loyalty only for their vested interests.