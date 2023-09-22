15 Wasa SDOs’ jobs regularised

LAHORE:Newly-regularised 15 sub-divisional officers (SDO) of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have been issued letters on Thursday.
In a ceremony held here at the Wasa head office, Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed distributed the letters among SDOs, including Syed Saad Ahmed, Hasnain Mubasit, Muhammad Usama, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Adnan, Ahsan Majid, Nabeel Shaukat, Muhammad Imran Tahir, Muhammad Talha Akram, Rubi Zahra, Muhammad Sarmad Shahzad, Babar Jamal, Ahmed Hassan Sadiq, Sonia Nawaz, and Sabina Saleem.
Addressing the ceremony, Ghafran Ahmed hoped that the officers would carry out their duties with more dedication and responsibility.
