Seminary teacher arrested for torturing student

LAHORE:Millat Park police arrested a seminary teacher for torturing a student. The accused Shoaib tortured the student Ans for taking leave. The victim identified as Ans was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.
Retired officer found dead An 80-year-old retired officer of a sensitive institution was found dead in his North Cantt house on Thursday.
The victim was identifies as Major (Retd) Mushtaq Hussain Khan, resident of Askari 1, North Cantt. According to the preliminary investigation of the police, Mushtaq was killed by placing a pillow on his face. Body was shifted to the morgue.
PO arrested from abroad
On the directions of IGP, Punjab Police is ensuring crackdown on proclaimed offenders residing abroad after committing the crimes. During the ongoing operation, another PO Abdul Jabbar, was arrested. The total number of arrested proclaimed offenders from abroad reached 116. Abdul Jabbar, wanted by Punjab Police Narowal in a fraud case, fled to Saudi Arabia. Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol to arrest the culprit. He was arrested at the airport on his return.
Two bike thieves held
Shafiqabad Police have arrested two members of an inter-district motorbike mobile snatching dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Adeel and Kashif. Police also recovered Rs350,000 cash, 22 mobile phones and illegal weapons. The suspects would sell these mobiles in Afghanistan.
