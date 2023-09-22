The ICC Cricket World Cup will kick off on October 5, 2023 in India. The announcement of our official squad for the world cup has been delayed after our embarrassing exit from the Asia cup earlier this month. Pakistan failed to qualify for the final and were beaten comprehensively by India and a weakened Sri Lanka side. There are several problems which need to be addressed in a few days’ time, including injuries to key players and lack of form.

A major concern is captain Babar Azam’s form against top opposition of the likes of India, Australia and England. His form will decide whether Pakistan make it to the final four of the world cup or not.

Dr Naqash Abbasi

Islamabad