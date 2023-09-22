All bluster

This letter refers to the news report ‘After only one-day stay in Lahore…: Shehbaz dashes to London with ‘important message’ for Nawaz’ (September 21, 2023). Among other things, Maryam Nawaz is reported to have said “anyone who confronted Nawaz Sharif was not able to come out in the public today.”
However, the fact is that it was Nawaz Sharif who fled from the country and has not dared to return for years. Thankfully, the whole lot is now in London, which will give us all some temporary relief from Maryam Nawaz’s non-stop bluster.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Pakistan has made insufficient progress in alleviating poverty and reducing economic disparities. The poorest...
The ICC Cricket World Cup will kick off on October 5, 2023 in India. The announcement of our official squad for the...
The IMF managing director has, yet again, exhorted our leaders to tax the rich and give relief to the poor.I would...
Karachi is grappling with numerous challenges. Chief among them is the flagrant disregard for traffic rules, which...
One of my friends recently shared a humorous post about the rising petroleum prices. In it, the tonga association...
The new Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has taken bold, confident and dignified steps for the success and...