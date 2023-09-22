All bluster

This letter refers to the news report ‘After only one-day stay in Lahore…: Shehbaz dashes to London with ‘important message’ for Nawaz’ (September 21, 2023). Among other things, Maryam Nawaz is reported to have said “anyone who confronted Nawaz Sharif was not able to come out in the public today.”

However, the fact is that it was Nawaz Sharif who fled from the country and has not dared to return for years. Thankfully, the whole lot is now in London, which will give us all some temporary relief from Maryam Nawaz’s non-stop bluster.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi