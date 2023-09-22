Major reshuffle in NAB

ISLAMABAD: A major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took place on Thursday with transfers and posting of several officers.

According to a notification, issued on Thursday, with the approval of NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt, Mohammad Amir Butt, posted as director in BS-20, was transferred from NAB Sukkur to NAB Karachi.

Additional Director Salahuddin Mughal was transferred to Rawalpindi NAB from Karachi, Additional Director NAB Muhammad Rizwan Soomro was posted NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from Karachi, Additional Director NAB Mohammad Rafi was transferred from NAB Multan to Sukkur and Assistant Director Mohammad Sohail Kamran and Assistant Director Mohammad Nasrullah were transferred to NAB Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from NAB Multan.

In the meanwhile, after approval of chairman NAB, acting charge of the deputy chairman NAB was given to Hussain Ahmed, who was working as Director General Operations till appointment of a deputy chairman.