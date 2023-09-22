42pc hopeful country’s situation will improve

KARACHI: As many as 42 percent Pakistanis were hopeful of improvement in country’s circumstances during the upcoming five years, while 41 percent seemed disappointed with the country’s future circumstances, citing various reasons.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) from September 5-15, 2023, in which more than 1,100 respondents took part from across the country.

The survey revealed that as many as 42 percent of Pakistanis expressed their hope for the improvement of country’s circumstances in the future, while 41 percent seemed disappointed with the country’s circumstances and 17 percent people refused to comment on this.

Of the 41 percent people expressing disappointment, 27 percent attributed the disappointment to the rising inflation, 17 percent cited corruption, 12 percent political instability, nine percent deteriorating economic situation, while seven percent revealed that they don’t not any improvement in the country’s circumstances in the future.

On the other hand, among the hopefuls of improvement in the country’s circumstances, 31 percent cited the hope as reason for the improvement, 17 percent pinned hopes on country’s leaders, while eight percent attached their hope with the PTI chairman for change.

In addition, six percent people attributed the improvement in country’s circumstances to the control on corruption, while only four percent pinned hopes on upcoming government and termed it reason for the improvement in the country’s circumstances.