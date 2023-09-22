Saudi Arabian leaders greeted on national day

Islamabad: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has extended his warmest congratulations to the King of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia.

“The people of Pakistan join in the celebration, sharing in the joy and felicity of our Saudi brethren,” the minister in his message said adding, the people of Pakistan reiterate their unwavering solidarity and shared happiness with their Saudi brothers and sisters.