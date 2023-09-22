Saudi Arabian leaders greeted on national day

Islamabad: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has extended his warmest congratulations to the King of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia.
“The people of Pakistan join in the celebration, sharing in the joy and felicity of our Saudi brethren,” the minister in his message said adding, the people of Pakistan reiterate their unwavering solidarity and shared happiness with their Saudi brothers and sisters.
ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday and...
ISLAMABAD: A major reshuffle in the National Accountability Bureau took place on Thursday with transfers and posting...
ISLAMABAD: The second Regional Training Course organized by International Atomic Energy Agency in collaboration with...
KARACHI: As many as 42 percent Pakistanis were hopeful of improvement in country’s circumstances during the upcoming...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued a contempt of court notice to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s...
ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif Thursday said steps were...