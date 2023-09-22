LHC seeks arguments on Elahi’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought arguments from parties on whether a single bench can hear Parvez Elahi’s plea seeking execution of the LHC order restraining law-enforcement agencies from arresting him.
Taking up the former Punjab chief minister’s plea, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf issued directives for handing over the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) reply to the petitioner’s counsel. Justice Rauf sought arguments from both sides at the next hearing on October 4.
Elahi, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president, had submitted this petition through his counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn.
