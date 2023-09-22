Naqvi admires medical facilities in China

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the largest general hospital in Yinchuan, a city in China’s Ningxia province, on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, senior officials from Ningxia province, and officers from the Pakistan Embassy.

Officials from the Ningxia hospital provided CM Naqvi with a briefing on the available facilities and the hospital’s operational mechanisms. The Ningxia General Hospital, the largest of its kind in Ningxia, boasts a capacity of 3,500 beds. The CM also engaged in discussions with doctors and paramedical staff at the Ningxia General Hospital.

During his visit, he inspected various areas of the hospital, including the reception, wards, and departments, as well as the restrooms for doctors and paramedical staff.

He took a close look at the blood sample collection room, medical store, and emergency ward, and also observed the ambulance vehicles equipped with the latest medical equipment. He was impressed by the advanced machinery available for treatments and medical procedures.

Expressing his admiration, CM Naqvi said: “The management and staff at one of Ningxia’s largest general hospitals are commendable and serve as a role model. After I visited Uzbekistan, I reviewed the facilities in another foreign hospital.” He said that efforts were being made to enhance medical facilities in Punjab’s hospitals, following a similar pattern.

“We aim to benefit from the expertise of the Ningxia government to improve hospital conditions,” he added.

He also had the opportunity to meet with Pakistanis working at the hospital and engage in discussions with them.

Meanwhile, a reception was organised in honour of foreign delegates participating in the sixth China-Arab States Expo, held in Yinchuan.

A delegation from the Punjab government, including provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, actively participated in the sixth China-Arab States Expo.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Ibrahim Hassan Murad held meetings with officials from Ningxia province and members of the Communist Party. They also interacted with delegation members from Arab countries participating in the expo.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer expressed optimism about the benefits of the China visit, anticipating increased opportunities and improved facilities for the people of Punjab.

The reception ceremony featured a Chinese cultural show, with Chinese artists entertaining the participants through their cultural performances.