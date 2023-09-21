2 Swabi cops suspended for threatening citizens

SWABI: Two police officials were placed under suspension here on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a shopkeeper in Razaar Tehsil of the Swabi district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hussain punished the two cops after taking notice of a video which had gone viral on social media where the officials were seen torturing the shopkeeper.

A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sajid Alam and constable Sharif Khan, posted at the Kalu Khan Police Station, had gone to Shewa Adda, in Razaar Tehsil headquarters. They engaged there in a heated debate with shopkeeper Aamir Khan when they entered his shop.

The ASI scolded the shopkeeper for stating on social media that he (the cop) had taken Rs9,000 and a computerized identity card from his cousin.

There was an exchange of arguments between them and the ASI slapped the shopkeeper and the other constable threatened him and other traders by pointing the Kalashnikov and threatening them with fire consequences.The viral video showed other businessmen rushing there and taking them away.

The DPO suspended the two officials who were close to the Police Lines.However, the traders said, the DPO did not take action against the third cop who was part of the police party which had threatened the shopkeeper.