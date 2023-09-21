Workers demand hiring of electricity line staff

LAHORE: Wapda Hydro Electric Workers’ Union has demanded the government take measures to prevent tragic accidents of the electricity line staff during the performance of their duties.

The first measure in this respect would be hiring of line staff at the earliest. More than 80 workers met with accidents this year while performing duty. There is serious shortage of line staff and the Wapda Hydro Electric Workers’ Union has been consistently bringing this to the notice of the prime minister, the chief minister and all the relevant authorities but there has been no hiring for the last many years. The union urged the government to revise the high rates of IPPs to provide cheaper electricity. They urged the government to check prices of essential commodities of daily use, prevent rising unemployment and aggravating poverty. In a meeting held here Wednesday at Bakhtiar Labour Hall under the auspices of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA), the DISCOs workers said they would spare no efforts to prevent electricity theft. They appealed to the Prime Minister to implement the decision to establish special courts and police station and introduce special law against lawless elements to provide security to the field staff who strive to prevent electricity theft.

The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary along with Haji Younas, and others.