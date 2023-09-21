Cases of pink eye or conjunctivitis are on the rise in Karachi. The outbreak is being fuelled by highly humid weather conditions and poor sanitation, as per reports. The disease is also quite contagious.

It is advisable for people outside of Karachi to avoid non-essential travel to the city in order to contain the spread of the disease. The prevalence of eye-infections in Pakistan, in general, is also quite concerning and is something our health authorities must take steps to address.

Amina Amjid

Turbat

*****

There appears to have been an outbreak of conjunctivitis in Karachi, according to reports. To prevent the further spread of the disease, people should keep their distance from those already infected, wash their eyes regularly and use their own towels and soap.

Jawad Javed Palijo

Sujawal