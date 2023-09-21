 
Equality for all

Abject poverty and inequality are huge challenges in today's Pakistan. The rate of extreme poverty is alarming and appears to be increasing while inequality needs to be addressed.

We must ensure equal opportunities for all Pakistanis as only then can we hope to counteract problems like poverty and inequality.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad