Big expectations

The backlog of cases in our courts that hampers the timely delivery of justice and our rule-of-law crisis are the main issues that need to be addressed on an urgent basis. According to some reports, there are currently more than two million cases pending in various Pakistani courts. Out of these, in several cases, the parties to a case have passed away and their descendants are now seeking justice from the courts. With the appointment of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the new chief justice of Pakistan, there is a renewed sense of optimism and hope. This transition in leadership offers an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to these pressing issues.

It is expected that upholding justice and the constitution, rule of law, and protecting the rights of the oppressed will be the vision and commitment of the new leader of the judiciary. The nation hopes that this moment will be seized and the authority and influence entrusted in the chief justice will ensure the prompt resolution of the pending cases.

Air Cdre (r) M Khalid Kamal

Islamabad