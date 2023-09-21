Hollow promises

Record-breaking inflation and unemployment, political uncertainty, corruption, and deteriorating law and order are making it impossible for ordinary Pakistanis to survive. Aside from a small elite, it appears no one else can live with dignity. The politicians, mostly belonging to the elite, are unable to empathize with the suffering of the people as they are spared from the struggles the people must endure. Pre-poll slogans and promises ring hollow as we are, by now, well acquainted with what our major political parties will do once they are in power.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad