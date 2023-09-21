Hollow promises

Record-breaking inflation and unemployment, political uncertainty, corruption, and deteriorating law and order are making it impossible for ordinary Pakistanis to survive. Aside from a small elite, it appears no one else can live with dignity. The politicians, mostly belonging to the elite, are unable to empathize with the suffering of the people as they are spared from the struggles the people must endure. Pre-poll slogans and promises ring hollow as we are, by now, well acquainted with what our major political parties will do once they are in power.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the letter titled ‘Sort it out’ by Abdullah Gous. I must highlight that loadshedding follows a...
This letter refers to the news report, ‘Copters, drones spray cotton fields amid whitefly threat’ . According to...
One of the UN Millennium Development Goals, which this country has signed up to, is "to promote gender equality and...
Every region needs an adequate number of cancer hospitals in order to meet the healthcare needs of its people....
Cases of pink eye or conjunctivitis are on the rise in Karachi. The outbreak is being fuelled by highly humid weather...
The live telecast from the Supreme Court is being lauded by many and will play a significant role in improving the...