CJP pledges policy for quick disposal of pending cases

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday vowed to evolve a comprehensive policy for constituting benches for ensuring early disposal of pending cases, particularly those related to ordinary citizens.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had convened a meeting to evolve an action plan for improving the dispensation of justice as well as early adjudication of pending cases in the apex court.

The Chief Justice had invited members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, including its President Abid S Zubairi as well as members of the Pakistan Bar Council, including its Vice Chairman Haroon Rashid to seek proposals for improving dispensation of justice, fixing pending cases and their early disposal.

Qazi Faez Isa, along with senior judge Sardar Tariq Masood, held detailed deliberations with the members of both the Supreme Court Bar Association as well as Pakistan Bar Council that lasted for over two hours.

Later, talking to the media, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Haroon Rashid, along with Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman Executive Committee of the Council, said that during the meeting both the representatives of SCBA and PBC placed their proposals for the fixation of urgent cases and for their early disposal besides improving dispensation of justice to litigants.

They said the Chief Justice will constitute a committee comprising judges of the apex court as well as representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to resolve the issues.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Haroon Rashid said the Chief Justice has assured representatives of both the SCBA and PBC that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions. He said that they apprised the Chief Justice about the problems being faced by lawyers as well as litigants whose cases are not being listed for hearing. He said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere wherein the Chief Justice listened to their request and assured them that he would soon take a decision on them. He further said that although separate proposals were submitted by the representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, 90 percent of the suggestions were the same.

Meanwhile, Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman PBC Executive Committee, clarified that the meeting did not discuss matters related to elections or political cases and added that the meeting was aimed at discussing the problems being faced by the lawyers’ community besides deliberating over the improvement of dispensation of justice, fixation of urgent cases and their early disposal.