Alleged killers of official arrested

PESHAWAR: A gang involved in the murder of director examination of the Public Service Commission in Peshawar few weeks back had been busted, officials said on Tuesday Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Abbasi told reporters that four members of the ring had been arrested. Superintendent of Police Zafar Ahmad was also present. Kashif Abbasi said raids were being conducted to apprehend the accomplices of the arrested accused.

Armed men had shot dead director examination of the KP PSC, Muhammad Arshad, on the Ring Road when he was being driven to office in July.

The official succumbed to injuries before he could be shifted to a hospital. The driver had remained unharmed in the firing and the attackers had escaped after committing the crime. The officials said that the gang behind the murder had been busted and its members, including an official of the PSC, were arrested.

The official said the one Nauman Shah had appeared in an examination for the post of the assistant director in the department but he failed. He said that Nauman developed connections with an assistant of the department Mohsin Ali and the two planned the murder of the director examination.

They also approached one Mira Jan, Sajid and Hafeez to commit the murder. On July 24, Mira Jan opened fire on the official and escaped. He was in contact with his other accomplices, who had also reached the crime scene. The official added that police were investigating to find other accomplices of the gangsters.