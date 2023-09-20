93 retired govt employees given dues

LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, pensionary dues of 93 retired government employees have been cleared by the relevant departments across various districts in the province.

As a result of the diligent efforts of the ombudsman's office, a sum totaling Rs30,613,741 in outstanding pension arrears, leave encashment and other dues have been disbursed to the complainants whose cases were pending due to some reasons.