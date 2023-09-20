Governor promises facilities for special persons

LAHORE: A delegation of persons with special needs headed by Dr Khalid Jameel, met Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Tuesday at the Governor’s House, here. The problems faced by physically-challenged people were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that these people have extraordinary abilities who set an example for other people with their determination and courage.

He said that there was a need to encourage such people and change social attitudes towards them as they are sensitive and have immense abilities. Governor said that he would also urge the Punjab government and the relevant departments to provide ramps and other necessary facilities for the access of wheelchairs in the buildings and public transport for the persons with special needs. On this occasion, Dr Khalid Jameel, President of an NGO for special people, Senior Vice-President Dr Afaf Manzoor and Secretary General Mian Muhammad Azhar were present. Governor assured them of his full support for the inclusion of persons with special needs in sports.