Ex-CM Wattoo’s daughter joins PPP

LAHORE:Former MNA from Punjab and social leader, Rubina Wattoo has joined the People’s Party. Rubina Shaheen Wattoo met with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in City.

In the meeting, Rubina Wattoo expressed full confidence in party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Zardari. Former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present at the meeting. Rubina Wattoo is the daughter of ex-CM Manzoor Wattoo. She was elected an MNA on the Pakistan Bachao Party ticket.

Kasuri says stand by people who support him

Former foreign Minister Mian Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri has said he is part of PTI and will stand by the people of Kasur who have been supporting him for last many decades. In a statement, the ex-minister said that the decision by his relative Amna Kasuri to join PPP was purely her personal decision. He said that Amna's father, Mian Manzur Ahmed Wattoo became CM with the help of PPP and still many members of the family were in contact with PPP.