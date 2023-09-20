Smuggled goods worth Rs80m seized

LAHORE:Customs Intelligence Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Regional Office, Lahore, in a crackdown seized a huge quantity of smuggled goods valuing Rs80 million in last three days.

Additional Director Ch Rizwan Bashir Kalair supervised the operation and seized a container loaded with smuggled foreign origin shoes. A tanker loaded with foreign origin bitumen was also intercepted. In a separate raid conducted on Raiwind Road, huge quantity of smuggled aluminum sheet was seized, he added.

PMLN postpones convention

The convention of local governments representatives of PMLN scheduled to be held on Tuesday was postponed due to heavy rain. The convention was called to finalise the welcome plan for former PM Nawaz Sharif. Party leader Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the ground in which arrangements were made for the convention was filled with rainwater. —Correspondent