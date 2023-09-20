Bushra, counsel visit Imran in jail

RAWALPINDI: Bushra Bibi visited the Attock Jail along with a 2-member legal team to meet her husband Imran Khan on Tuesday and remained with him for about an hour. She discussed the ongoing cases with Imran, sources said, adding that as her fleet reached the first police picket, police intercepted them. After specific questions, she was allowed to go forward with counsel Barrister Umair Khan Niazi and Bilal Ahmed Bodla. She remained in the jail for 55 minutes and left.
