Timely elections demanded

LAHORE:Continuity of elections is indeed a crucial element in ensuring the inclusivity and legitimacy of a democracy. Elections are a fundamental mechanism through which citizens participate in the political process.

These views were expressed by Executive Director of an NGO Baidarie Arshad Mehmood Mirza in a statement here on Monday. He demanded the government hold elections at proper time, adding, in Pakistan, continuity of elections would ensure that the political process remain open to all eligible citizens. Inclusive democracy requires the protection of minority rights.

He said that continuity of elections allows for the peaceful and orderly transition of power from one set of leaders to another. This can help to prevent political instability and conflicts that might arise from power struggles outside of the electoral process. He said that local government is a fundamental component of democratic governance, as it allows for the direct participation of citizens in shaping the policies and services that affect their daily lives. They play a crucial role in addressing local needs and fostering community development.