‘Degree programme in 44 nursing colleges a historic step’

LAHORE:The launch of four-year degree programme in the evening shift for the first time in 44 nursing colleges of the province, including Lahore General Hospital by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is a historic initiative in the health sector. Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said this here on Monday.

He said that this initiative will have a positive impact on nursing health education and will greatly help in the promotion of health professionalism in the province and to fulfill the shortage of trained nurses.

Prof Al-Fareed highlighted that a large number of trained nurses will benefit from the evening shift classes, which will not only strengthen the healthcare system but also improve the quality of patient care in hospitals. There are many job opportunities in the hospitals of foreign countries and this decision will pave the way for a number of qualified nurses to work abroad, which will not only improve the economic condition of hundreds of families but also bring a lot of remittances to Pakistan.

PGMI principal said that the female students studying in the evening shift will also get a stipend of Rs31,470 per month as per the government policy. He added that FSc pass students should join the field of nursing with the spirit of serving the ailing humanity. He urged the nurse students to complete their studies with hard work, dedication and enthusiasm during the course. He said that nursing is the only field, which offers stipend during the course and is also easy to get a job in grade 16 after completing their training/education.