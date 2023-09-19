Traffic police starts autism awareness campaign

LAHORE:Lahore Traffic Police started a campaign for autism awareness from Liberty Chowk on Monday. CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze, ASP Gulberg Ms Shehrbanu, DSP Gulberg Circle, Education Team, autistic families and children participated in the opening ceremony. On this occasion, CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze gave a media briefing regarding autism.

He said that autism is not a disease, it is a neurological, mental condition. He added such children or adults behave differently as compared to the normal people. He told that the autistic children behave differently in noise, heat, sun and strong light.

Mustansar Feroze said that autistic children need special care. The autistic people can be helped to make them useful members of society. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to provide awareness about autism among the citizens. Lahore Traffic Police will take special care of such children and adults riding in vehicles and motorcycles, besides allowing such vehicles to park in the new parking zone. He said that special stickers are also being issued to such children and adults.