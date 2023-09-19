Father, son shot injured by robbers

A man and his young son were shot injured by robbers in the Korangi area on Monday. The injured persons were identified as 55-year-old Mazhar Ali and his 24-year-old son Ali Abbas, an official at the Korangi Industrial Area police station said.
The victims were working in their workshop in Allahwala Town when two robbers on a motorcycle arrived and attempted to snatch mobile phones and cash from them, the officer added. He said that Abbas put up resistance, upon which the robbers opened fire at him. In the meantime, Ali tried to catch one of the robbers, but he was also shot at. The suspects fled after the firing.
Following the incident, police and rescue services reached the crime scene and shifted the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. An FIR of the incident had been registered and further investigation was underway, the officer said.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
A 10-member delegation of the Crime Reporters Association called on city police chief Khadim Hussain Rind at the...
In an operation on Monday, Customs Intelligence personnel seized a staggering 88,000 kilograms of betel nuts with an...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Salim Rajput chaired a meeting at his office on Monday regarding upcoming general...
Hyderabad: In its 15-year rule in Sindh, the Pakistan Peoples Party destroyed the province’s economy. Sindh...
A sessions court confirmed on Monday the interim pre-arrest bail granted to Muhammad Sharjil Goplani, president of the...