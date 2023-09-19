Father, son shot injured by robbers

A man and his young son were shot injured by robbers in the Korangi area on Monday. The injured persons were identified as 55-year-old Mazhar Ali and his 24-year-old son Ali Abbas, an official at the Korangi Industrial Area police station said.

The victims were working in their workshop in Allahwala Town when two robbers on a motorcycle arrived and attempted to snatch mobile phones and cash from them, the officer added. He said that Abbas put up resistance, upon which the robbers opened fire at him. In the meantime, Ali tried to catch one of the robbers, but he was also shot at. The suspects fled after the firing.

Following the incident, police and rescue services reached the crime scene and shifted the casualties to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. An FIR of the incident had been registered and further investigation was underway, the officer said.