Ban on private schools’ registration lifted

Sindh’s caretaker government on Monday lifted the ban on the registration of private educational institutions, and also amended the relevant rules to empower the special secretary (schools) to dispose of cases of primary and secondary schools.

Officials said the interim chief minister recently chaired some meetings with the education authorities and made some decisions about educational institutes’ policies and their structure.

They said the education department has lifted the ban on the registration of private educational institutions. The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh’s Rafia Javed issued a notification following the orders of the school education & literacy department.

The notification reads that a minimum plot area of 200 yards is mandatory for registering pre-primary or elementary schools in suburban areas of the city, and 400 yards in upmarket areas, while a minimum of 10 rooms is mandatory in an RCC building.

A minimum plot area of 400 yards is mandatory for registering secondary or O-level schools, and 600 yards in upmarket areas, while a minimum of 15 rooms is mandatory in the school building.

Also mandatory is an approved map of the building, which is to be equipped with the necessary equipment and materials, while science and computer laboratories are also to be made available.

The notification also states that books, canteens, potable water and clean toilets are mandatory in the library, while CCTV cameras and boundary walls are also compulsory.

Through a separate notification, the Sindh School Education & Literacy Department empowered the special secretary (schools) to dispose of cases of primary and secondary schools.

The notification reads that as per the powers conferred under Rule 22(g) of the Sindh Government Rules of Business, 1986, the powers of disposing of cases of the school wing have been modified and assigned to the special secretary (schools) with immediate effect.

The cases include allowing retirement and LPR in respect of retiring employees of the school education & literacy department up to BS-20, granting ex-Pakistan leave up to three months, medical leave, earned leave and maternity leave up to BS-20, subject to title up to 180 days to teaching and non-administrative staff, except officers posted as district education officers (BS-19) and directors (BS-20).

The cases also include forwarding applications to other departments, and referring cases of employees to the services, general administration & coordination department and the finance department for inter-provincial transfer and deputation to other government departments, with the decision of an intervening period of six months up to BS-20.

The special secretary is also empowered to dispose of cases concerning the issuance of explanation to officers up to BS-20, advance GP fund and provident fund up to BS-20, and the issuance of orders on approved summaries and notes.

He is also empowered to allow the assumption of duty to the officers who have reported to duty, after the completion of deputation, or any foreign training or course, at the ordinal place of posting, to sign the obituary of deceased officers, and to countersign on pension papers and group insurance papers up to BS-20.