Electoral reforms

Pakistan’s electoral system is in urgent need of reform to make elections more free, fair and representative. Issues like vote rigging, ballot stuffing, intimidation at polling stations, and abuse of state resources undermine the credibility of the electoral process. At the same time, voter participation rates have steadily declined. Reforming electoral laws, empowering the Election Commission, deploying technology like electronic voting machines, and voter education campaigns can boost turnout and trust in the electoral system.

Updating voter lists to enfranchise women and young citizens is equally important. Delimitation of constituencies should reflect demographic changes and strict codes of conduct for parties along with judicial oversight of election disputes can also improve transparency.

Unzur Naveed

Karachi