IPP president felicitates Justice Isa on assuming CJP’s office

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on assuming the Office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for him.

He said that he hoped the newly appointed chief justice will ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and law and restore common man’s confidence in the courts. Abdul Aleem Khan said the judiciary can play a key role in stabilising the country and strengthening the system, adding that the country can achieve long-term development only with better system and continuity of policies.

The IPP president hoped Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be successful in combating the challenges inherited by him and will issue judgments as per true spirit of the Constitution. He said the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was desirous of smooth relations between the judiciary and the state Institutions, because everyone has to play their positive role for the better future of the country.