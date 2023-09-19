CJP forms five benches for current week

ISLAMABAD: After hearing the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure ) Act 2023 case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday constituted five benches for adjudication of cases to be heard during the current week.
According to court roaster issued for the cases to be heard from today (September 19 to September 22,) the Chief Justice constituted five benches. Bench I: Chief Justice, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Athar Minallah.
Bench II: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Musarat Hilali.
Bench III: Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed.
Bench 1V: Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.
Bench V: Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.
