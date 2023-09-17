Tribal elder shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified assailants shot dead a local malik in broad-daylight in Khar on Saturday and managed to escape.
Malik Jehnanzeb, a resident of Daman Shah Alizo, was sprayed with bullets by unidentified gunmen in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.
He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
It may be mentioned that unidentified assailants had also killed Maulana Azizullah Tahiri, the younger brother of slain Malik Jehanzeb in Khar Bazaar some time ago.
Maulana Azizullah, a resident of the Shenki Alizo area, was on way to his bookshop when unidentified attackers opened fire on him at Khar bazaar’s main chowk.
The 42-year-old religious leader, who was also a member of Jamaat ishaat-o-tauheed-wa-Sunnah, had been critically injured and had later died in the hospital.
