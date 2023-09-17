Suspects who caused minor girl’s death in car arrested

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects after wounding them in a shoot-out over their involvement in a little girl’s death two days ago.

A seven-year-old girl was shot dead as her father was driving her to school on Thursday. Police later took a tea shop’s security guard into custody for firing at fleeing robbers, since one of the bullets had hit the child.

The incident had taken place near the Sakhi Hassan flyover in the Taimuria police station’s jurisdiction. According to the father Saqib, his daughter Maryam was sitting in the back seat of the car when the bullet hit her head, killing her on the spot.

The District Central police spokesman said on Saturday that the two suspects were arrested after a gunfight with the New Karachi police, explaining that a police patrol had signalled the suspects to stop their motorbike, but the suspects opened fire and were injured after the police retaliated.

The arrested suspects were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They were identified as Amanullah, son of Saadullah, and Bashir, son of Jan. Police also claimed to have seized weapons from them and impounded their motorbike

The initial questioning revealed that the suspects had been involved in the September 14 case, in which Maryam had been killed when the security guard had been shooting at the suspects fleeing from a tea shop after robbing the customers of cash and mobile phones.

In the CCTV camera footage of the incident, Amanullah can be seen riding a motorbike and Bashir appears to be armed. Both men have a criminal record, and have previously been jailed after being arrested by the Sachal and Sohrab Goth police for robbery and possession of illegal weapons.