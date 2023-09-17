SC decision: NAB calls meeting to chalk out future course of action

This undated handout picture, available on the official website, shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad. — NAB website/File

ISLAMABAD: Following Friday’s decision of the Supreme Court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt has summoned a consultative meeting of the Bureau on Monday to discuss and formulate the future course of action in the light of the verdict.

According to sources, the Prosecution Division of NAB will give a detailed briefing to the meeting on the Supreme Court verdict striking down some amendments in the NAB law.

Sources said to overcome the technical issue of absence of the Prosecutor General Accountability after the resignation of Justice (retd) Syed Asghar Haider, the NAB chairman has given the acting charge to Additional Prosecutor General Akbar Tarar till the appointment of new prosecutor general.

Sources said the NAB Prosecution Division has worked out details of over 2,000 cases at reference stage, complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations, to be restored after the apex court decision.

According to sources, as many as 755 cases had been returned at the inquiry stage, 292 cases on investigation stage, 510 returned cases had been of less than Rs500 million amount, 168 cases returned with regard to assets beyond known source of income, 213 cases as per Section 9A while 89 cases related to fraud are likely to be reopened.