Pakistan beat SA in last ODI, avoid whitewash

KARACHI: Pakistan avoided the whitewash after they sailed to an eight-wicket win in the 3rd and last ODI against South Africa with contributions from the bowlers and well-made fifties from Sidra Ameen (68) and Bismah Maroof (60).

Having already won the series after thumping victories in the first and second ODIs, South Africa, batting first after winning the toss, gave Pakistan a 186-run target, which the home team completed in 38 overs.

The 110-run second-wicket partnership from the player-of-the-match Sidra and Bismah proved decisive for the home team in chasing down the target. While chasing the target, Pakistan continued the momentum they gained after a brilliant bowling display in the first innings. Sidra, along with Sadaf Shams (13), removed by pacer Nadine de Klerk – the player of the series for 113 runs and eight wickets – gave the hosts a 39-run start.

After Sadaf’s dismissal, the experienced campaigner Bismah came to the crease, and completed the job. Sidra scored 68 off 82 balls with six fours before being removed by Ayanbonga Khaka in the 32.5 overs. Bismah, who finished at 60 not out, smashed five fours in the 98-ball inning.

For South Africa, de Klerk and Khaka registered figures of 1-33 and 1-27 in seven and eight overs, respectively. Earlier, South Africa weren't in the shape they were in the first two encounters, as half of their batting line was back into the hut for just 64 runs.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal gave Pakistan a perfect start as she removed the Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt on the fourth ball of the opening over without any run on the board. After that, Tazmin Brits, who looked good for 32 runs, scored a 35-run partnership with Lara Goodall (13) before Lara retired hurt. With 52 runs on the board, Tazmin was removed after Diana Baig took a good catch off her bowling.

The visiting team got into further trouble after two wickets fell in the space of one run. However, Nadine de Klerk looked in good touch with the bat, scoring 60 off 95 balls with three fours, while Delmi Tucker scored 25 as the other batters failed to help their team post a threatening total.

For Pakistan, Sadia was the stand-out bowler with figures of 2-26 in 10 overs, while Nashra and Nida also took two wickets each for 37 and 31 runs in 10 overs, respectively. Diana, Waheeda Akhtar and Aliya Riaz also took one wicket each.

Nida Dar, despite losing the ODIs, said that she saw several positives, which is promising for the future. “It has been great the way our girls have played. Every player chipped in. We tried and tested new players. Hopefully, we will transform into a more competitive side in the future as we have a mixture of young and experienced players,” said Nida.

With the Asian Games being around the corner and further series against some tough teams, the Green Shirts captain stated that they aim to plan match by match. “Our morale is good. With the momentum we gained from the South African, we will look to continue that and win the gold medal at the Asian Games.”

The Proteas leader Laura labelled the Pakistan tour as "historic." She called Pakistan tour a great learning curve for her as a leader. “As a new captain I learned a lot in implementing plans besides utilising the bowlers and the batters effectively,” said Laura.

She praised Nadine de Klerk who was declared the best player of the ODI series for scoring 113 runs and getting eight wickets. “She has been great in this series. She has been batting aggressively in the nets and has translated it into the nets. As a seam bowler, she is a great addition who can bowl 10 overs effectively. We are lucky to have such a player on our side,” said Laura.