Pak-Afghan border reopens after 9 days

Pak-Afghan border of Torkham reopens after 9 days. AFP/File

LANDIKOTAL: Thousands of passengers and trucks carrying fresh fruits, vegetables and other commodities crossed the Torkham border on Friday as Pakistan reopened the crossing with Afghanistan after the 9-day closure, officials said.

Pakistan had closed the border on September 6 after a dispute over construction near the border by the Afghan government that had led to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

The Customs officials said over 200 trucks laden with fresh fruits and vegetables which had been waiting in Afghanistan were allowed to enter Pakistan after the border was reopened at 7am morning.

Likewise, he said, the trucks with different goods also started entering Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Thousands of people, especially patients, women, children and elderly men travelled from and to Afghanistan on the very first day of reopening of Torkham border.

The Afghan citizens, including Alam Jan, Obaidullah Mujaddidi and others welcomed Pakistan’s decision of opening the border.