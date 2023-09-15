Authorities to distribute over 10,000 mosquito nets

CHARSADDA: Over 10,000 mosquito nets will be distributed to pregnant women to combat malaria in the district this year.

The collaboration between the Health Department, Frontier Primary Health Care, the Global Fund, and Indus Hospital aims to provide free mosquito nets to over 10,000 pregnant women in the district. The primary goal is to ensure safety by protecting them from malaria transmitted by mosquitoes.

Health experts emphasise that proper usage of mosquito nets helps prevent malaria. To further combat the rising malaria cases, health officials are also distributing mosquito repellents and undertaking measures like spraying to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, especially stagnant water sources.

Charsadda has witnessed a significant increase in malaria cases in the past three months, with over 1100 individuals reportedly suffering from the disease.

The Frontier Primary Health Care, the Global Fund, and Indus Hospital have provided free treatment for malaria. Health experts urge the public to use mosquito nets correctly, apply mosquito repellent when necessary, and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, weakness, and body pain.

Health officials also advise pregnant women and other people to take preventive measures such as keeping homes and surroundings clean, using mosquito screens on windows and doors, and ensuring proper waste disposal to contain mosquito breeding.

The Malaria Control Programme experts have called for the construction of small dams on the rivers in Charsadda and other areas, as larger dams obstruct water flow and negatively impact the environment and aquatic ecosystems.