MoU signed on enhancing research

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with a private university to enhance education & research cooperation, start-up, student entrepreneurship and incubation support between both Institutions.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Vice-Chancellor Minhaj University Lahore (MUL) Prof Dr Sajid Mahmood Shahzad signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus on Monday. Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Registrar Sajjad Ahmed and UVAS senior faculty members while few officials/faculty members from also attended ceremony. While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed mentioned about UVAS different disease diagnostics, animal treatment, zoological museum, state of the art labs facilities including geographical information lab and in-vitro embryo transfer lab established in UVAS Ravi Campus to impart best practical knowledge to students.

Under the MoU, both parties will explore the possibilities of conducting joint research projects to promote image of both institutions.