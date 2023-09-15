Action ordered against cops not enrolled in mandatory accountancy course

Additional Inspector General Abdul Qadir Qayyum, chief of the Sindh police Training Branch, has written a letter to the Karachi police chief for taking action against police officials posed to police stations head mohrar not attending the mandatory accountancy course.

Officials said on Thursday Karachi’s Additional IG Khadim Hussain Rind has already announced that officials who are interested in being posted SHO or head mohrar had to gone through an interview and a test and no relaxation in this regard could be given.

However, recently Additional IG Qayyum had announced a course for head mohrars posted at police stations in Karachi, and a letter had been moved to the SSPs and SPs of the districts, but none of the officers had come to attend the course.

Officials said head officers had been sacked from their posts who did not enrol in the course. Moreover, the next appointments of head mohrars would be made on the basis of experience and the course.

Additional IG Qayyum’s letter says that due to unavoidable circumstances, the district SSPs and SPs and their staff are not showing keen interest in connection with the nominations and selection of participants of the course. As a result, time and government money are being lost.

Transfers/postings More transfers and postings were made in the Sindh police department on Thursday.

SSP Maroof Usman has been posted as SSP Investigation of District East, Karachi, SSP Saad Arshad has been made SSP Investigation District West, Karachi, and SSP Tanveer-ul-Hassan has bene posted as SSP Investigation, District Korangi.

SSP Hafeez-ur-Rehman has been posted as SSP Investigation District Central, SSP Zahida Parveen has been posted as SSP Investigation District Malir, SSP Tawheed Rehman has been made SSP Investigation District Keamari, SSP Kamran Khan has also been given additional charge of ADIG Complaint Cell Karachi. SSP Qais Khan has also been given the additional charge of ADIG Admin.

Moreover, SSP Faizan Ali has been posted as PSO to the chief minister of Sindh, SSP Arab Mehar as SSP Investigation City Karachi, SSP Imran Shaukat as SSP Crime Scene Unit, SSP Kaleem Malik as SSP AVLC and SSP Farrukh Raza as SSP Investigation District South.